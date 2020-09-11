New Motorola Razr with 5G makes global debut

Motorola's 2019 model Razr, a modern reboot of the iconic Moto Razr, had an innovative flexible screen but had lots of flaws. Now, the company is back with a new and refined version of Razr with 5G support.

Motorola has taken feedback from consumers on shortcomings of the 2019-series Razr and has made tweaks to the successors to make it more durable and user-friendly in terms of interface for doing day-to-day tasks.

"Developed with direct consumer feedback as to its driving principle, Razr boasts an external Quick View display enhanced with new software experiences. No other foldable on the market offers pocketability while also letting you send messages, make video calls, and easily access your favorite apps with the phone still closed. Plus, experience the latest 5G speed, and the most advanced selfie camera ever,1 all in a one-of-a-kind flip design. Razr is pocketable yet powerful, minimal yet maximal," the company said.

The new Razr comes with a tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and new hinge, which offer aesthetic and functional changes for an easy, one-handed experience.



Motorola Razr 5G launched. Credit: Motorola



Also for durability, the company has made use of a dynamic folding system to the test with rigorous flip cycling, drop, temperature, and other stress on the new Razr. It added that the new Razr is sturdy and is designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips, meaning it would take a power user over 5 years to reach that level of use. Given the extreme user flip open and close the phone 100 times a day.

Furthermore, Motorola Razr comes with a protective coating against scratches, while a water repellent barrier on the inside of the devices safeguards against spills, splashes, rain, and more.

The phone flaunts polished 3D glass and beneath it, the shell is made of 7000 series aluminum. It comes in three colors– Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold.



New Motorola Razr colour variants. Credit: Motorola



On the front, the new Motorola Razr flaunts 6.2-inch HD+ (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen having a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen resolution like the predecessor is the same and given the phone's expensive price-tag, it would have been better for the company to offer Quad HD or full HD+. Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G is a new processor, but again, it is not par with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2.

Motorola Razr: Key features

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch SD (600 x 800p) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 10

Processor: 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core ( 2.4GHz Kryo 475 x 1 + 2.2GHzKryo 475 + 1.8GHz Kryo 475 x 6) with Adreno 620 GPU

RAM: 8GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 256GB storage

Rear camera: 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) , laser autofocus, LED flash

Front: 20MP with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 2800mAh 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm (Unfolded) / 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 mm(folded)

Weight: 192g

Add-ons: 5G support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS & GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C.

The new Motorola Razr will be available initially in China and select European markets. In the US, the device will be available universally unlocked this month-end at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $1,399.99 (approx. Rs 1,02,824)

