New multi-device feature to finally bring WhatsApp support for iPad

For the last several years, Apple device users have been requesting WhatsApp to bring messenger app support for the iPad. The company has made available the app for Android phones and tablets (with SIM cards), in addition to desktop versions of macOS and Windows, but not for iPads, which by way millions of active users around the world.

Now, it looks like WhatsApp seems to have heard the prayers and is all set to bring the iPad version of the messenger app through the multi-device feature.

In the latest WhatsApp beta version, the company has introduced the Multi-device support 2.0 and it features iPad and even the Android tablet (Wi-Fi only) models, reported WhatsApp community forum WABetaInfo.

For one user, WhatsApp will support a total of five devices including one phone linked to a registered mobile number.



WhatsApp's multi-device feature brings support for the iPad. Credit: WABetaInfo/Twitter



Also, the chat history will be synced to all four companion devices even if the phone has lost connection to the internet. This will greatly help in boosting productivity particularly for those working at home.

For instance, if the phone's battery dies out, the latter will lose connection to the internet and users will not be able to read urgent messages on the PC version on the desktop.

The multi-device support feature is a bit complex, as WhatsApp has to ensure there can be no loopholes in terms of protecting user privacy and multiple devices accessing the single account. It is testing all possible scenarios so that bad actors won't be able to misuse the victim's Messenger app using a stolen connected device.

