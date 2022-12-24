Nitish has become insensitive, should review prohibition: Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Modi, visited Saran in Bihar and met the families of the victims of the recent hooch tragedy. In an interview with Abhay Kumar for DH, he condemns Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “jo piyega, woh marega” (those who drink, will die) remark as “highly insensitive”.

The state government has said it cannot pay any compensation to the victim of the hooch tragedy. What is your view?

Under Section 42 of the Public Demand Recovery Act, there is a provision under which such affected families could be compensated. The money has to be recovered from the manufacturer and supplier of the liquor. In fact, there is a precedent when 19 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Gopalganj in 2016 (after prohibition was enforced in April 2016), the families of 14 victims were paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each.

You have also claimed that over 100 persons have died in the tragedy while the government confirmed only 42 deaths. Why?

Nitish Kumar’s government is hiding the actual death toll. I have met the families of those who lost their lives. The death toll is more than 100. Many people performed the last rites of their family members without getting post-mortem examinations done due to fear of police. Hence, the government’s figure is much lesser than the actual.

The chief minister said that the BJP had supported prohibition when it had been in the ruling alliance. But it was now criticizing the same policy after finding itself in the Opposition. How would you like to respond?

We are not against prohibition. But Nitish Kumar should review the prohibition policy and further dilute the stringent provisions.

Most of those who died were Dalits and poor. Their families should be paid adequate compensation. In fact, I have also demanded that out of more than four lakh people arrested for violating prohibition, those who have been arrested for the first time, should be let off with a warning.

After all, these poor people, who were in the habit of drinking, are not hardened criminals.

You were the state’s deputy chief minister and finance minister for around 11 years. How much is the estimated revenue loss annually due to prohibition? Did you ever voice your opposition within the government on this issue of revenue loss?

It was in July 2017 when I took over as the deputy chief minister and the finance minister for the second time. By then, prohibition law was already enforced...So far as revenue loss is concerned, it must be around Rs 35,000 crore since 2016, which essentially means around Rs 6,000 crore annually.

You have worked so closely with Nitish Kumar for years. Were you surprised to hear him saying “jo piyega, woh marega”?

Nitish, of late, has become quite insensitive. His anger reflects either he is under tremendous pressure or he is highly frustrated.