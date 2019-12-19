Nokia 2.3 Android One with big battery debuts in India

After days of teasing, HMD Global Oy launched the new budget Android One series Nokia 2.3 in India.

The new Nokia 2.3 sports a dew-drop notch design with 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720p) display and on the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell. It comes in three colours-- Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal.

Inside, it comes packed with MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset (2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough for the phone can run for close to two days under normal usage. Also, it features Artificial Intelligence-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The company claims it can learn what apps the owner uses the most and prioritises power for them and make sure the phone last longer.

Nokia 2.3 flaunts a dual-camera on the back-- 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has 5MP selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture and also supports face unlock feature. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

As Nokia 2.3 is an Android One series phone, it is guaranteed to get Android 10 and also 11 series update in 2020 and an additional year of security patches to protect from malware threats.

The new Nokia 2.3 will go on sale on from December 27 onwards for Rs 8,199 at Nokia stores (online and offline), leading retail outlets and partners such as Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG.

For the first time, HMD Global is offering a one-year replacement guarantee. If you’ve purchased the Nokia 2.3 in India on or before 31st March 2020 and found a hardware failure or a manufacturing defect at any time during the 1-year warranty period of your ownership, owners can just carry their device to the nearest Nokia Mobile Care centre along with the original invoice to receive a replacement, provided the device is not physically damaged.

Jio subscribers, who buy Nokia 2.3 will get benefits worth up to Rs 7,200. They can redeem it with Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans which include Rs 2,200 cash-back. There is also Rs 3,000 vouchers from Cleartrip and a discount of Rs 2,000 on Zoomcar. This offer is applicable for new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.3 vs competition

The new Nokia 2.3 will go against Xiaomi Redmi 8A (review), Realme 5S series and soon to be launched Samsung Galaxy A01, among others.

