Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Online betting case: Congress MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ in 5-day ED custody

The Chitradurga legislator was arrested on August 23 from Gangtok, Sikkim, in a money-laundering case related to illegal online and offline betting.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressOnline betting

Follow us on :

Follow Us