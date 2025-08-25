Online betting case: Congress MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ in 5-day ED custody

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Sunday remanded Congress MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for five days. </p>.<p>The Chitradurga legislator was arrested on August 23 from Gangtok, Sikkim, in a money-laundering case related to illegal online and offline betting. </p>.<p>He was brought to Bengaluru late Saturday night on a transit warrant and taken straightaway to the ED office in Shanthinagar from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) amid tight security. </p>.<p>After undergoing medical tests, Puppy was produced before a judge on Sunday morning. He has been remanded in ED custody until August 28 for further interrogation. </p>.Mysuru-Kushalnagar NH widening: Panel tells Karnataka govt to get wildlife board nod.<p>On August 22, the ED carried out a large-scale raid at 31 locations in different parts of India, including in Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Jodhpur and Mumbai.</p>.<p>The searches in Goa focused on Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino. </p>.<p>The ED said it had recovered Rs 12 crore in cash, including Rs 1 crore in foreign currency - bundles of 100 US Dollars, 10 and 20 British pounds, 500 Dirhams and 100 and 50 Euro notes. The agency further claimed that searches indicated a complex layering of cash and other funds. </p>.<p>“The search has revealed that the accused is running several online betting sites in the name of King567, Raja567, etc. Further, the brother K C Thippeswamy of the accused is operating three business entities from Dubai, viz, Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, and Prime9Technologies, related to the call centre services and gaming business of K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’,” the ED said in an official statement. </p>.<p>ED investigators also recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver articles weighing approximately 10 kg. Four vehicles were also impounded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. </p>.<p>“Further, 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers were also frozen. Many property-related documents were also seized from the premises of the brother K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj. Several incriminating documents were also seized from several premises. His other associates, namely brother K C Thippeswamy, and Pruthvi N Raj, are handling operations of online gaming from Dubai. Further, it was revealed that K C Veerendra, along with his associates, had travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra on a business visit to lease a land casino,” the ED said. </p>.<p>Highlights - He was brought to Bengaluru late Saturday night on a transit warrant and taken straightaway to the ED office in Shanthinagar from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) amid tight security</p>