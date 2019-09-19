Nokia 7.2 Android One series launched in India

HMD Global Oy unveiled the new Nokia-branded Android One series mobiles at the recently concluded technology trade fair IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019 in Germany. Now, the company has officially launched the new Nokia 7.2 in India.

It will be available both online and the brick-and-mortar retail chains in India from September 23 onwards in charcoal black and cyan green colour options. It will available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 18,599 and Rs 19,599, respectively.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, HMD Global is offering 10% cashback for consumers with HDFC bank card in retail stores. There will also be lucrative buying options including zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost on Nokia 7.2, provided consumers make the purchase using Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS till 31st October 2019.

The Jio subscribers are entitled to get benefits worth Rs. 7,200 on Rs. 198 and 299 plans which include Rs. 2,200 cashback. There is also Rs. 3,000 vouchers from Cleartrip and Rs. 2,000 off on Zoomcar in the offing.

The new Nokia 7.2 flaunts a water-drop notch design. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ PureDisplay screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Pie OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 3,500mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Since it is Android One series phone, Nokia 7.2 is assured to receive the latest Android 10 in coming weeks. Also, will get Android 11 in 2020 in addition to three years of security patches.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts Zeiss Optics-based triple cameras -- 48MP (with 1/2-inch Quad Pixel), 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with LED flash. On the front, it houses 20MP quad-pixel snapper.

Nokia 7.2 vs Competition:

The new Nokia 7.2 will be up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Moto One Action, and Vivo Z1x, among others.

