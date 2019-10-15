OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Android 10.0.1 with bug-fix

OnePlus, earlier in the month released Android 10 to the flagship OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro, but it had to halt the roll-out due to the emergence of the bugs.

Now, after weeding out all the issues, the company is resuming the software deployment with the new Android 10.0.1 to the two aforementioned phones.

OnePlus thanked the OnePlus 7 series owners for the feedback on the previous Android 10 version and help resolve all the issues. The new Android 10.0.1 is being released in a phased manner and it may take a few days to reach corners of the world.

With the new Android 10 series update, OnePlus 7 series get new gestures, system-wide dark mode, improved user-privacy features, battery optimisation, camera improvements and more.

Android 10.0.1 official change-log details for OnePlus 7 series devices:

System

The brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements

Full-Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

This is a tailor-made feature for gamers who want the smoothest experience while gaming. All the games will now be found under one roof. In this Space, the user also has access to options like Fnatic Mode and Graphic Optimization. Moreover, a new feature has been added for the user to know the time spent on each game app. So that the phone owner will have a better time control of their entertainment.

Smart display

Android 10 makes it possible for the user to view the name of the song by double-tapping the screen. This feature can also display more information, such as Music, Weather, and Calendar, depending on what makes more sense at that time. (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display).

User-privacy

The new Android version brings comprehensive privacy management, which gives the user total control over how apps can have access to the “location” permission. He/she can "always allow", "allow only while using the app", "forbid" or "don't ask again once prohibited". With

Message

After updating to the new Android 10.0.1, users will be able to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Camera

Improved photo quality

Read more: Everything you need to know about Android 10



Android 10 logo (Picture Credit: Google)



Here's how to install Android 10.0.1 on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro series:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 on the device screen- tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest Android 10 global stable update

OnePlus 7 series device owners can also manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.