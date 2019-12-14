OnePlus 7T Pro: Minor upgrade, but worthy successor

Close on the heels of the OnePlus 7T, the smartphone maker has launched the Pro version of their premium offering.

OnePlus have always been known for their value for money products and the 7T Pro is no different.

Design and build quality

Physically, the most noticeable difference is the camera setup. The 7T has a teardrop front camera, while the 7T Pro has a motorised pop-up selfie shooter. The rear triple camera setup is different with the 7T having the three lenses in a horizontal line in a circular module, while the 7T Pro has the lenses in a vertical setup and the LED flash below it. Next to this is the laser autofocus sensor.



DH Photo



The second major difference in the looks is the screen. The 7T Pro has the curved edge screen, while the 7T has a normal flat screen.

Apart from the very obvious differences above, the 7T and 7T Pro are pretty close when it comes to the looks. The Haze Blue colour on the back stands out.

At the top is the pop-up camera and mic. The right side has the power button and the switch to toggle between ring, silent and vibrate modes. The bottom has the dual SIM slot, mics, USB Type-C port and the speaker. The left side has the volume up/ down rocker.

The build quality is top notch and the front and back are Gorilla Glass 5, while it has an aluminium frame. Using the supplied clear case is recommended as the glass feels a tad slippery.

Display

The screen is slightly bigger on the 7T Pro. It is 6.67 inches as compared to 6.55 in the 7T. The latest offering has a screen with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels, while the 7T is 1080x2400. This makes the pixel density 516 ppi for the 7T Pro, while it is 402 for the 7T. The QHD+ Fluid display is good and there is an option to switch between 60 and 90 Hz refresh rates.

Camera

One of the main strengths of OnePlus sets is the excellent camera hardware they pack into the set. The 7T Pro has a 48 MP f/1.6 wide angle lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8 MP f/2.4 78 mm telephoto lens with OIS and a 16 MP f/2.2 13 mm ultrawide lens. The motorised pop-up 16 MP f/2.0 25 mm wide lens.



DH Photo



This setup certainly does a great job with the pictures. The colour and detail in the pictures are excellent. Photos shot at night are good and there is no sign of graininess. Even in controlled light conditions, the 7T Pro does a good job. What we particularly liked were the wide and ultrawide angle shots.

Performance

The 7T Pro gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with an octa core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM set performs flawlessly. This set has the UFS 3.0 storage and RAM boost as well. Regular day-to-day usage is a breeze with the set having the Android-based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box.

We tried Asphalt 9 on the 7T Pro and it performed flawlessly.

The set is packed with a 4085 mAh non-removable lithium-polymer battery with a 30W fast charger (Warp Charge 30T). This is up from the 3800 mAh battery that the 7T has. The battery gets fully charged well within an hour. The charge will last for nearly two days with light usage.

In conclusion

As always, OnePlus smartphones are good performers and so is this. At Rs 53,999, it is bound to give competition a serious run for their money.

There is a McLaren edition with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 58,999.