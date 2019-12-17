OnePlus 'Concept One' mobile to debut at CES 2020

Last week, OnePlus announced to attend CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020 (January 7-10), but left everyone guessing, what the company intends to unveil. Now, we finally have an answer.

OnePlus's CEO Pete Lau has announced that the company will showcase 'Concept One' mobile phone at the world-renowned technology trade fair in Las Vegas, early next year.

"The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows our commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more "burdenless" experience. The OnePlus Concept One, demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones," Lau said.

Will OnePlus release commercial variant of Concept One in 2020?

It can be noted that OnePlus rival Samsung took more than five years to bring flexible screen-based Galaxy Fold to the market. The company first came up with the concept of the phone at CES 2013.

Even Xiaomi, earlier in the year, showcased the Mi Mix Alpha with unique Surround Display design language. Except for the camera, the screen wraps around the phone with near-zero bezels at the base and the top. It also comes with a Titanium alloy chassis. It will be released in limited numbers only in China for ¥19,999 (approx. Rs 1,99,714) by the end of December 2019.

If OnePlus is in an advanced stage of the development, the company may bring the commercial variant of the Concept One in 2020.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus has come up with its own original mobile with radical change in terms of exterior structure or an improved version of the folding or wraparound display design language.

