OnePlus opens 'The Lab' ahead of official OnePlus 8 launch

Popular Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has formally kicked off the OnePlus 8 series pre-launch activity online.

It has opened the 'The Lab', an initiative for tech enthusiasts and OnePlus mobile fans who will get a chance to try out the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 8 series and review it first hand and at the end of the period, get to keep the phone for themselves.

"I'm thrilled to let you know that the new flagship is on the way! I saw a lot of discussions and rumors out there on social media about what the upcoming flagship’s going to look like. But you don't need to guess anymore! Join the Lab, and I will ship the mysterious new phone to your hands, BEFORE THE LAUNCH EVENT! You know what the best part is? You get to KEEP it in the end!" Zach X, the official OnePlus Community Team staff member said on the official company forum.

The company has been hosting 'The Lab' contest for the past few years. Interested people have to sign-up on the OnePlus community forum (here) and fill up the application forum.

Then, the community members will review the application and select the 10 lucky contestants. Then, they will receive the unreleased OnePlus phone and will be obliged to write the product review. This will be published online soon after the launch. Among the 10, the company will choose the ultimate winner, who stands a chance to own the review phone for themselves.

OnePlus will be announcing the 10 lucky reviewers on April 2 and reveal the final winner after the official launch of the product. The Lab application window will close on April 1.

When will OnePlus 8 launch?

Now, that the company has announced The Lab contest, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to be launched within a month's time. Even the recent reports too had indicated that the long rumoured device will probably see the light of the day before the end of April.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to come with three variants--one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro, a generic OnePlus 8 and low-end OnePlus 8 Lite.

Read more | OnePlus 8 series: Everything you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.