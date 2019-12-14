OnePlus to announce 'something special' at CES 2020

It's been less than two months since OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus TV and the OnePlus 7T series and now, the company has announced to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 at Las Vegas, Nevada (January 7-10)

Usually, the Chinese firm hosts private events to launch new products, but for the first time OnePlus is participating in the globally acclaimed technology trade fair and going by the official teaser, the company has 'something special' to reveal early next month.

In the teaser, the black-orange colourway graphics reminisce us of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. But, if recent rumours are to be believed, the company is expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus 8 Lite: Everything we know so far

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be a watered-down version of the premium OnePlus 7T series. The company plans to place the new phone in the upper mid-range (under Rs 25,000) segment, which it used to rule until OnePlus 5 series. For the past couple of years, OnePlus has moved up the price slab and has been fighting directly with Samsung and Apple.

With OnePlus 8 Lite, the company is looking to make a come back to the mid-range slot, which is now dominated by Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei and even Samsung too with the Galaxy A series in India.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to sport 6.4-inch (or 6.5-inch) full HD display with a punch-hole camera in the middle at the top and may probably come with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

However, OnePlus 8 Lite is unlikely to boast 90Hz screen refresh rate, due to cost constraints.

On the back, it is said to come with dual-camera assisted by dual-tone LED flash and Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to help the phone capture good quality portrait images.

Also, the device is expected to boast Type-C USB port, but there is no word if the device will boast 30W fast charging capability like the OnePlus 8T series.

Other details such as the processor, RAM, storage and battery capacity are yet to be ascertained. But, we might not have to wait longer, as the company, in a bid to build curiosity among fans and potential consumers, is more likely to tease key features in the coming days. It has done with previous iterations of the phone and also the TV as well.

