OnePlus to bring forced dark mode for apps soon

In August 2019, Google introduced the much-awaited system-wide dark mode feature in Android 10. It was well received by the Android phone users and also by app creators, as they could add the same option in their application. However, all app-makers such as WhatsApp did not believe it was necessary to bring the dark mode just yet and, took their sweet time to enable it in March 2020.

There are also other developers who still haven't thought of bringing the same to their apps. Well, premium Android phone-maker OnePlus, seems like, it has lost patience and wants to give its device owners the power to enforce dark mode regardless the app supports it or not.

Eagle-eyed XDA Developers Forum experts are claiming to have uncovered a new feature 'Enable dark tone in more apps' in the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 code. This would apparently allow users to turn an app's background to a darker tone, which will lessen the stress on the eyes in the low-light conditions and also increase the battery life of the device.



OnePlus enable dark mode for more apps (Picture: XDA Developers Forum)



This is really good value-addition to OnePlus phones and device owners may not have to wait long, as it is expected to be released via OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 7 series and other eligible devices before the end of this month. It is also expected to come with March 2020 security patch, which will further improve the system to fight against malware and other threats.

In a related development, OnePlus is slated to launch the new OnePlus 8 series in mid-April. It is said to come in three variants--one top-end OnePlus 8 Pro, a generic OnePlus 8 and low-end OnePlus 8 Lite.

