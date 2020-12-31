Oppo Find X2 review: Power-packed premium phone

Oppo Find X2 comes with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and is said to have a good set of triple cameras on the back.

I have been using the device for quite some time and here are my thoughts on Oppo's most premium offering in India.

Design, build quality, and display:

Oppo's new Find X2 takes inspiration from OnePlus 8 Pro form factor. It sports a beautiful curved-edge display, which cascades almost to the middle of the metallic sturdy rail on the right and left sides.

However, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, which has a frosted glass finish on the back, the Oppo phone has a silky smooth rear-side with a finger impression-like pattern underneath.

It also features a vertically aligned triple camera module with an LED flash on the left side. Our raven-hued Ceramic Black model looks gorgeous in the sunlight. It is very hard to hold on to the glossy phone, particularly for a person like me with buttery fingers. Thankfully, the company is offering a transparent silicone shell cover with a retail package. It not only protects the phone from damage due to accidental drops but saves us the time to keep wiping the sweaty fingerprint smudges on the back.



Oppo Find X2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the right side, you will find the power button with a tinge of green offering a contrasting colorway, very pleasing to the eyes. On the opposite, it has volume rockers.

At the base, there is a Type-C USB port and is flanked by a SIM tray slot with a microphone on the left and the single-grille speaker to the right side.

At the top, there is a lone microphone and two antenna lines on either side.

On the front, it features 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) OLED 2.5D curved glass display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield and the on the back, it has Gorilla Glass 5 series. Also, the Oppo phone has IP54 water-resistant rating, meaning it can sustain accidental water splash or light rains. It has a small camera in the top left corner and never obstructs the view and with a high-resolution display, I had a delightful viewing experience.

Also, the in-screen fingerprint sensor at the bottom is really responsive and responded faster, and has a low false rejection rate (FRR). Also, I'd like to add that the flashy animation while unlocking a phone is really cool, and wish other brands bring such value-added features to their phones.

Performance:

Inside, Oppo Find X2 comes packed with a 7nm class 2.84Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDRX4), 128GB/256GB storage.



Oppo Find X2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With such top-class hardware, we expect the device to perform buttery smooth. Well, Oppo Find X2 did not disappoint us at all. It never showed any sign of lag-ness whether shooting 4K videos or while playing Asphalt 9: Legends.

On Geekbench 5.0, it scored impressive scores of 919 and 3175 points on single-core and multi-core tests.

It should be noted that the Oppo phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box and recently, the company rolled out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

The user interface is really clean and I did not face any pressing issues in terms of finding any features in the settings.

It has a 4,200 mAh battery and under normal usage, it was able to last a full day ( my active hours: 6:30 am to 11:30 pm) and still had more than 20%. However, if you are an extreme user and like to always keep the screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the battery life may differ.



Oppo Find X2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging capability is one great value-addition feature that is very hard to beat. There is only one in the market and that is the OnePlus 8T series.

Must read | OnePlus 8T: Useful upgrades from predecessor

Oppo Find X2 can get fully charged from zero to 100% under 40 minutes.



Oppo Find X2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera



Oppo Find X2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Find X2 houses triple-camera module-- 48MP primary camera( with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro) + 13MP telephoto camera (with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom).



Oppo Find X2 camera sample with night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Oppo Find X2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes wonderful photos in all light conditions. The pictures are sharp and happy to note that the colors though come off a bit saturated, look really lovely to the eyes and worthy to be posted on social platforms.



Oppo Find X2 camera sample with night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Oppo Find X2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even the portrait mode, wide-angle, and night mode photos as you can see in the sample photos, are really good and on par with any premium phones in its class. It can take 4K at 30 and 60fps (frames per second), full HD (1080p) at 30/60fps. With gyro-Electronic Image Stabilisation, Oppo Find X2 can take pretty decent stable videos.



Oppo Find X2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it has 32MP snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. The Find X2 takes impressive selfies and the filters and tools further enhance the photography experience.

Final thoughts

Oppo's second-generation Find X resembles and features the same hardware as the OnePlus 8 Pro, but differs in terms of the design of the shell on the back and the software ColorOS UI has its own merits.



Oppo Find X2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Over-all, Oppo Find X2 is a really good premium phone and I am particularly impressed with camera capabilities. With 5G support, it is a future-ready phone.

