Oppo Reno 2 makes global debut in India

The successor to Oppo’s Reno phone series, the Oppo Reno 2 was launched in New Delhi on August 28 amid much fanfare.

The Oppo Reno 2 has a simple, plain rear design with a single Corning Gorilla 5 glass covering the back. On the front, it sports a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with a 93.1 screen to body ratio. However, Oppo claims it has used the 6th generation Corning Glass on the front.

The Oppo Reno 2 continues with its special ‘hidden fingerprint’ unlock system, though the unlock screen brightness has increased by 16% while the unlocking speed itself has increased by 11.3%, they claim. It is powered by a ColorOS 6.1 operating system and the Android 9.0 pie version.

What’s interesting is the Oppo Reno 2’s processor. For the first time in an Oppo phone, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been used, and it is backed up by an 8GB RAM with a 256GB storage, a 4000 mAh battery with a type-C charger, which supports its flagship Vooc 3.0 flash charge.

The main highlight of the Oppo Reno 2 is its unique Quadcam set-up. As the name explains, it has a four-camera rear set-up, all of which sport different lenses, namely a 48MP ultra-clear lens, an 8MP wide angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

The cameras have an enhanced capability with 20x zoom (with a 5x hybrid zoom) and also introduces a special ultra-dark mode (for night-time photography) and ultra-steady video mode, which helps in steadying the camera during long-shot videos, aiding in vlogging.

It also has a 16MP shark-fin rising front camera, which gives an advanced selfie experience.

The Reno 2 will have three variants- the Reno 2, priced at Rs.36,990; the Reno 2Z, priced at Rs. 29,990 and the Reno 2F, the price of which will be revealed later; the latter two having a 6.53-inch screen as compared to the former.

The Reno 2 comes in two colour options- the Ocean Blue and Luminous Black.

The grand launch of the Oppo Reno 2 also witnessed a surprise unveiling, that of the Oppo Enco Q1, the company’s latest device, which is a wireless noise-canceling headphone. It is priced at Rs. 7,990.

The Oppo Reno 2 will hit online stores on September 20, while the Reno 2Z will hit stores on September 6, though the latter can be pre-booked today onwards. The Reno 2F will only go on sale in November.

Key specifications of OPPO Reno2

Camera:

Rear - 48MP main camera (IMX586+OIS+EIS) + 13MP (telephoto lens) + 8MP (wide-angle lens) + 2MP (mono lens); 5x Hybrid Zoom up to 20x digital zoom, Ultra Steady Video mode and Ultra Dark Mode

Front 16MP Shark-Fin rising camera

Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM

Screen: 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED (20:9), 93.1% screen-to-body ratio, 6th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor

Operating System: ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie 9.0

Colours: Ocean Blue and Luminous Black

Battery: 4000 mAh, VOOC 3.0 flash charging

USB: Type-C

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.