Pisces Daily Horoscope – August 16, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way
Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens
Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space
Here's how some species will survive climate change
Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front
India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters
Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...