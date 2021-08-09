Pisces Daily Horoscope - August 9, 2021

Pisces Daily Horoscope - August 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 00:45 ist

Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.

Lucky colour: Tomato-red     

Lucky number:  3

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pisces Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 