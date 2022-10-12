Pisces Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation
Colour: Cerise
Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar
Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup
TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises
477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings
Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides
World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip