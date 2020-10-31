Cities that care for children

A child-friendly city (CFC) is one that is committed to improving the lives of children within their jurisdiction by realising their rights as articulated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. As defined by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), it is a city where

Any city can turn potential CFCs provided opportunities open up for informal play, things to do and see around the neighbourhood beyond the designated parks and playgrounds. It also calls for designing socially inclusive and culturally sensitive places accessible and safe for all children. This should also go with designing vibrant, active and safe environments where children can be happy to be in.

The voices, needs, priorities and rights of children are an integral part of public policies, programmes and decisions.

Children are protected from exploitation, violence and abuse; have a good start in life and grow up healthy and cared for; have access to quality social services.

Children experience quality, inclusive and participatory education and skills development.

Children express their opinions and influence decisions that affect them.

They participate in family, cultural, city/community, and social life.

They live in a safe secure and clean environment with access to green spaces.

They meet friends and have places to play and enjoy themselves.

Children have a fair chance in life regardless of their ethnic origin, religion, income, gender or ability.