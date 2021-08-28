Kengeri line extension: Pros and cons

Since the extension has a station near Kengeri Satellite bus terminal, commuters could shift from KSRTC buses to the Metro

Rasheed Kappan
Namma Metro rail construction work is going on at Whitefield road, ITPL in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Despite the delayed opening, the Kengeri Metro extension is a big boost to intra-city connectivity. Urban mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannaver lists the positives and negatives of this line.

Positives

Huge passenger traffic coming into the city from the Chennai side (via Old Madras Road) and Mysuru side could seamlessly reach the inner city, bypassing the nightmarish traffic.

Although ITPL is yet to be connected to Baiyappanahalli by Metro, the Kengeri extension drastically reduces the travel time between the IT hub and another hub, the Global village on Mysuru Road.

Since the extension has a station near Kengeri Satellite bus terminal, commuters could shift from KSRTC buses to the Metro, avoiding the congested road leading to the city.

Negatives

Metro station at Jnanabharathi is poorly integrated to the Railway Station. There is no pedestrian foot overbridge to seamlessly cross over, although the two lines run very close.

Metro station at Kengeri Satellite terminal also lacks this seamless integration. There is no direct access between the two.

Barring two stations, there is no proper parking space for private vehicles along the stretch.

There are no bus bays at most stations to help BMTC buses pick up and drop passengers without hassles.

Kengeri
Namma Metro
Bengaluru
Public Transport

