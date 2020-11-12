PUBG Corp to invest $100 million in India, promises improved user data security

Last week, South Korean technology company Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG Corporation signed a major deal with Microsoft Azure to host the former's multiplatform products--including all versions of PUBG for PC, consoles, and mobiles.

This collaboration gave rise to speculation that the popular (PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS) PUBG Mobile may return to India. The union government citing user-data security concerns had banned the battle royale was banned in September.

On Thursday (November 12), PUBG Corporation has formally announced its India plan and is investing $100 million (approx. 746.36 crores). Also, the company also emphasizes that Indian player data is a top priority and will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

Previously, Shenzhen-based Tencent Games had the publishing rights for PUBG Mobile in India. But, soon after the ban by the Indian government, PUBG Corp cut ties with the Chinese firm in September. It also froze hiring in India but never laid off any employees from the Tencent Games workforce, which according to reports, is close to 2,000.

Now, the company is going a step forward by officially announcing setting up of a dedicated India-specific regional subsidiary with an office to improve the communications and services with players. Add to that, the company is slated to hire more than 100 employees in areas such as business, esports, and game development operations.

"To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players," PUBG Corp said.

Going forward, PUBG Corporation expects the Indian government to revoke the ban on PUBG Mobile in the sub-continent. It has plans to infuse more funds and host India-exclusive esports events with large prize pools.

