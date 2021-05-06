PUBG-maker Krafton launches new Battlegrounds Mobile gaming app in India

Last year Indian government citing user privacy concerns of the citizens banned the popular mobile gaming app PlayerUnknow's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile in the country.

This suspension forced the parent company Krafton Inc. severe ties with the Chinese franchisee Tencent Games, which had the licensee to host and publish the PUBG Mobile games in India.

Krafton went a step further and signed a deal with Microsoft Azure cloud services so that the user data stays within the country, which the Indian government had wanted the company to oblige or else risk getting banned.

But, despite obliging to all the requirements, Krafton wasn't able to get the ban revoked to this day.

Now, Krafton has announced the new India region-specific gaming app Battlegrounds Mobile. It has released the teaser on YouTube and says that the mobile game will be launched soon in India.

Also, the company said it plans to bring exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Also, it will be opening registration for the gamers before launching the Battlegrounds Mobile app.

"With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," the company said.

It should be noted that the PUBG Mobile was not the lone app to get banned in 2020, more than 120 apps with links to companies originating in China faced a similar brunt. Most of the apps earned millions of dollars through ads and in-app purchases in India.

The ban on such apps was said to be a retaliation to China's People's Liberation Army's unprovoked attack on Indian forces, which led to the loss of lives on both sides.

Watch the Battlegrounds Mobile video teaser:

