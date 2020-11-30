PUBG Mobile-rival FAU-G pre-registration goes live in India

The long wait for the new battle royale game Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) will soon be over in India.

Last month, Bengaluru-based nCORE Games had announced to launch FAU-G in November. Now, the gaming company on Monday (November 30) evening opened the pre-registration window for the players.

For now, FAU-G is now available only on the Google Play store for Android phone users. There is no word when it will be released the iOS version on Apple Store Store just yet.

FAU-G: Here's what you need to know

For the uninitiated, nCORE Games is headed by Dayanidhi MG as CEO and Vishal Gondal as advisor and investor. The company is also backed by top international company Rovio, the makers of the hit Angry Birds game series.

Add to that, top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is said to be working as a mentor in the development of the FAU-G app.

As far as the game is concerned, FAU-G takes inspiration from the Indian armed forces and how they tackle threats at the northeastern and western borders of the country, the company said.

The game will allow the protagonist to play in a team and collaborate with other teams up to five to conduct secret missions to counter the enemies.

Another interesting thing about FAU-G is that nCORE Games will contribute 20% of the net revenue generated as a donation to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation. The latter is a welfare fund to help bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

On the other hand, PUBG Corporation is making a renewed move to revoke the ban on the PUBG Mobile game by the Indian government in September 2020.

It has registered the subsidiary-- ' PUBG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED' with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and also set up a new regional office in Bengaluru.

Read more | PUBG Mobile set to make a comeback in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.