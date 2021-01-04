PUBG Mobile-rival FAU-G set for debut on Republic Day in India

In October 2020 during Dasara (aka Dussehra) festive week, nCORE Games announced to launch the FAU-G (short for Fearless And United-Guards) game in November. But, more than a month passed by, with no hint when the battle royale game.

Now, Bengaluru-based gaming studio has finally revealed the D-Day of the FAU-G, which hopes to fill the void left by the ban of popular PlayersUnknown Battle Ground (PUBG) Mobile. It will be launched on India's Republic Day (January 26).

Also, nCORE Games has released FAU-G's trailer with the theme song on Twitter. It shows Indian soldiers fighting the enemy on the foothills of the snow-capped Himalayan mountain range. There's no price for guessing, as the confrontation happens at Ladakh. Going forward, the game will expand to other border areas of the east and west.

FAU-G: All you need to know

Interested players can register on Google Play to be one of the first to play the FAU-G on launch day. As of now, it is available only for Android phone owners. The company is expected to bring the iOS/iPadOS version for iPhones and iPads soon.

Also, it should be noted that nCORE Games has confirmed that the 20% of the revenue generated from FAU-G game will be donated to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that helps bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

In a related development, PUBG Corporation has set up its India regional office in Bengaluru and is expected to initiate government-level talks for resumption of PUBG Mobile game in the country this year.

