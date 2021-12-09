Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you will avoid falling out with close ones.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 1
