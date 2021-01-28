Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new, out with your comfort zone.
Lucky color: Yellow
Lucky number: 9
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen
Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants
Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?
Gender-biased rape laws must change
If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?
'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'
Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials