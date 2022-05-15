Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 7
