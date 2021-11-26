Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 00:02 ist

Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Number: 3 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 