Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 01:23 ist

Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal.

Lucky colour: Beige 

Lucky number: 9

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope 2020
Zodiac

What's Brewing

A vision for the next decade of human genomics research

A vision for the next decade of human genomics research

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 