Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 9
A vision for the next decade of human genomics research
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01
Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal
Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’
Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish
Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified