Samsung Galaxy A80 with triple-camera debuts in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched the new premium mobile Galaxy A80 in India.

The Galaxy A80 was originally unveiled in April and now, it will finally hit local retail stores next month on August 1 for Rs 47,990 and will be available for pre-book from July 22 to July 31.

Consumers who pre-order the phone can avail one-time screen replacement. Additionally, as part of the launch offer, buyers who purchase Galaxy A80 are eligible for a 5% cashback on Citibank credit cards. It will be available in three beautiful and stunning colours- Ghost White, Phantom Black, and Angel Gold.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy A80 is the company's first-ever phone with a rotating camera module. It houses triple-snappers, one 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide 13MP lens, and a 3D Time-of-flight sensor. When users opt for a selfie, the camera pop-up and swivel to front similar to the Asus 6Z. Rest assured, the resulting selfie images will be of high quality.

On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. With no notch, device owners will have a good time watching high-resolution videos on the Galaxy A80.



Samsung Galaxy A80; picture credit: Samsung India



Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,700mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 25W super fasting charging.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A80:

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) super AMOLED Infinity display

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Processor: Octa-core chipset (2.2GHz dual-core + 1.8GHz hexa-core)

RAM+Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (no microSD option)

Camera (front & back- rotating): 48MP (with F2.0 aperture) + ultra-wide-angle 8MP with 123-degree Field-Of-View (FOV) F2.2 aperture + Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D Depth sensor

Battery: 3,700mAh with 25W super-fast charging support

Add-ons: 4G-LTE, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 3D glass + metal frame, Samsung Knox security, Samsung Pay, Bixby Vision, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), GPS/GLONASS, Type C USB port

Colours: Phantom Black/Angel Gold/Ghost White

Dimensions: 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3 mm

