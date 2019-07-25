Samsung Galaxy Fold set to hit stores in September

Just days prior to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Barcelona, Samsung unveiled the company's most ambitious flexible mobile dubbed as the Galaxy Fold along with standard flagship Galaxy S10 series.

Though the Galaxy Fold's design was practically good, it had durability issues, which the world got to know within two days after the review units reached the western media. The display had a protective shield, which was not supposed to be peeled, but the reviewers unknowingly removed, causing it to become useless.

This apparently forced the South Korean company to recall all the Galaxy Fold units and investigate it, thus leading to delay of commercial launch indefinitely.

Now, Samsung has officially announced that it has fixed all the issues and is set for relaunch in September.

Key changes incorporated in Samsung Galaxy Fold:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Besides the changes in design, Samsung has optimised more apps and services for Galaxy Fold's unique interface.

As of now, there is no specific mention of regions, where Galaxy Fold will be released first. But, it is expected to bring the device initially in the US, South Korea and later to other markets.

As I mentioned earlier, Samsung's Galaxy Fold has the most feasible design language, as the device folds inwards, which protects the bigger screen from daily wear and tear. Also, it has a separate cover display in the front, which is small, but good for operating in one-hand, read messages and answer calls.



Samsung Galaxy Fold's cover display (left) and fully unfurled flexible display (right); picture credit: Samsung Mobile Press



On the other hand, rival brands such as Huawei Mate X, it bends outward, making the display more vulnerable to damage. If accidentally dropped on the floor or even when kept in the pocket, it can get scratched easily. And given the fact, they are priced close to $2000, a screen repair will cost you a bomb.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Main display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED (4.2:3)

Cover display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9)

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

RAM:12GB RAM(LPDDR4x)

Storage: 512GB (UFS 3.0) User memory is less than the total memory due to the storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. *No MicroSD slot

Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2

Rear triple camera: 16MP Ultra Wide Camera ( F2.2 aperture) + 12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, (F1.5/F2.4- variable aperture )+ 12MP Telephoto Camera (PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 2X optical zoom)

Front dual camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2 aperture + 8MP RGB Depth Camera, F1.9

Battery 4,380mAh; Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless; Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC; Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Colours: Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green, Astro Blue

Price: $1980 (approx. Rs 1,36,655)

