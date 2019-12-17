Samsung Galaxy Note10, 10+ get Android 10 One UI 2

Last month, Samsung released the Android 10-based One UI 2 update to the company's flagship Galaxy S10 series in select global regions. Now, the company has expanded the Android 10 roll-out to the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+ series.

As per the latest reports, One UI 2 is being rolled out in select parts in Europe and is expected to be extended to other global regions including India in the coming weeks.

Here's how to install Android 10 One UI 2 update on you Samsung Galaxy Note10 series:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest One UI 2 stable update

Samsung Galaxy Note10 series owners can also manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.



Samsung releases Android 10-based One UI 2 to the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+ series in select global regions (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The new One UI 2 comes with a streamlined design and the notifications take up less space, so the user can focus on what matters even more.

Also, it offers customisation of the colour preferences and high contrast elements in the user interface. The new keyboard is fine-tuned with increased visibility and definition.

Another notable aspect is the Smart dark mode that helps the eyes at night by softening the display with an enhanced Dark Mode. It will have darkened menus and features so the screen stays muted and the eyes comfortable. Most importantly, it helps in saving battery life.

Another custom enhancement One UI 2 brings is the Dynamic Lock screen mode. Once activated, it refreshes the display with a different image every time the user unlocks the phone.

Read more | Everything you need to know about Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.