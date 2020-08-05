Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Here's how to watch Galaxy Note20 launch event

After months of speculations, Samsung is all geared up for the launch of the company's next-generation Galaxy Note20 series later today (August 5).

Thanks to Covid-19 pandemic, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 episode 2 will be an online-only programme and will be streamed on the web via the official websites. Interested readers can head to the Samsung website (here) at 7:30 PM IST and catch live action on all mobiles and computers inside the comfort of the home.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020:

As per the official teaser, Samsung, besides the Galaxy Note20 series, will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 2 along with a new line of Galaxy Earbuds along with the Galaxy Watch smart wearable.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (3200x1440p) super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 508ppi (pixels per inch), 19.3:9 aspect ratio and support up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and HDR10+.

It is also expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning that the device will be capable to survive underwater up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be one of the first phones to boasts Gorilla Glass Victus, which is touted to be the sturdiest protection cover made for mobile in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is expected to come with two colour options--Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Inside, it is most likely to come with Samsung's in-house silicon Exynos 990 series, but this model will be limited to Europe, India, and select global regions. In other markets such as the US, China, the Galaxy Note20 series is almost confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or the latest 865+ series processor.

It will be backed by Android 10-based One UI 2.5, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage with the option to expand via microSD card.

Furthermore, Samsung and Microsoft have reportedly struck a deal to offer xCloud game streaming service as part of the Xbox Game Pass with the Galaxy Note 20Ultra.

Also, the Galaxy Note20 series is expected to come with advanced Dex support, wherein the former can connect to any Microsoft Windows-powered PC wirelessly.

As far as the battery is concerned, it is said to come packed with a 4,500mAh cell and 45W fast charger in-box.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is said to boast a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8-micron sensor pixels) backed by ultra-wide-angle 12MP sensor (f/2.2 and 1.4-micron sensor pixels), 12MP periscope (with f/3.0, 1.0-micron sensor pixels, 5x optical zoom capability) and LED flash. It also supports 8K 30FPS video recording and 50x hybrid zoom. On the front, it will have a 10MP sensor.

S Pen stylus will come with a latency of just 9ms. This will come handy in taking notes on the screen and also drawing images. Given the processing power, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra users will be able to do a project or create presentations without any hassle.

On the other hand, the standard Galaxy Note20 is expected to have the same design language as the Ultra version, but differ in a few aspects. It is said to come with 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400p) super AMOLED flat display with 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 certification, either with Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 4,300mAh battery, Android 10 OS, triple-camera module-- main 12MP+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor+ 64MP with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

It is expected to sport a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display. When unfurled, it will flaunt a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be true flagship phone and depending on the region of sale, it will either come with a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC chipset backed by Android 10-based One UI, up to 12GB RAM and close to 512GB storage.

