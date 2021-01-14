Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Highlights

Samsung kicked off the company's first global product launch event of the year. It unveiled three new phones-- Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra along with Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag.
21:46
That's a wrap. Thanks for tuning in to DH.
21:40
Samsung-Google collaboration
Samsung-Google collaboration to bring Duo, SMS and other features to Galaxy phones
21:30
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price and availability details
21:27
Samsung to offer S Pen and S Pen Pro stylus for Galaxy phones
Samsung will offer standalone S Pen and S Pen Pro (with support for advanced wireless features such as Air Action) for Galaxy phones.
21:17
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features quad-camera module
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts quad-camera module-- 108MP (f/1.8) wide + 10MP(f/2.4) + 10MP (f/4.9) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens-- with Laser AutoFocus, Time-of-Flight sensor and LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 40MP wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Also, it supports 100X Space Zoom and promises stunning macro shots.
21:15
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultracomes packed with Samsung Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 backed by Android 11-based One UI 3 OS, 12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, and 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to wireless reverse charging PowerShare feature.
21:13
Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S21 Ultra
The new Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sports a 6.8-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Adaptive Display (up to 120Hz refresh rate) and pixel density of 515 ppi (pixels per inch). It comes with AL7s10 metallic rail around the edges and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.
21:10
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus price and availability details
21:05
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus come with 5nm class Exynos 2100 processor
21:03
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus camera details
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come packed witha triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/2.0) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 12MP (f/1.8) wide on the back and a 10MP (f/2.2) front camera.
20:57
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 colours
20:56
Samsung Galaxy S21 series come with Dynamic AMOLED Display
They come with a Dynamic AMOLED display and support a 120Hz refresh rate.
20:53
Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus
They come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, feature AL7s10 metal frame, and IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.
20:52
Samsung SmartTag price and availability details
20:48
Samsung unveils SmartTag series
Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus. They are wireless UltraWideBand devices. They come in handy to locate important things like car/house keys, bicycle, and also track pets. Consumers can use the SmartThings app to find SmartTags.
20:38
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro revealed
New Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts two-way speakers and is tuned by AKG. They promise to offer 360-degree sound delivery,an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Control,and Ambient Sound mode features. Also, it can auto switch from a tablet to the phone when the user receives a call.
Also, it is made to fit into the ear firmly and also comes with IPX7 rating, which comes in handy while doing exercises.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro costs $199 and hit stores onJanuary 15.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 finally gets started
Expect the new Galaxy S21 flagship phone
South Korean technology major is expected to launch the new line of Galaxy S21 along with a couple of value-added accessories.
