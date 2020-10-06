Samsung launches feature-rich Galaxy S20 FE in India

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) made its global debut on September 23 and now, it has finally made its way to India.

The Galaxy S20 FE costs Rs 49,999 and as part of the launch offer, consumers can avail special benefits worth Rs 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4000 and Upgrade Bonus of Rs 3000 or cashback up to Rs 4000 through HDFC Bank cards. Interested buyers can pre-book the device from October 9 onwards. It comes in five vivid colours--Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White, and go on sale on October 16.

The new Galaxy S20 FE flaunts an Infinity-O display design language. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) super AMOLED having a pixel density of 407ppi (pixels per inch), an optical fingerprint sensor, and support 120Hz display refresh rate. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating.

Under-the-hood, it runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (+ expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and a 4500mAh.

The Galaxy S20 FE also supports 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible), and Wireless PowerShare feature to power up other phones wirelessly.



The new Galaxy S20 FE launched in India. Credit: Samsung India



The new phone boasts a quad-camera module--main 12MP (with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF: Phase detection Auto Focus, 1.12μm Pixel Size, 79-degree FOV: Field-Of-View, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), backed by an 8MP Telephoto lens (with 32-degree FoV, f/2.4 aperture, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8μm Pixel Size, PDAF, OIS) and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor (with 1.0μm Pixel Size, f/2.2 aperture) with Tracking AF, 3X Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

In India, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S20 FE with 7nm class 2.7GHz Exynos 990 EUV octa-core processor backed by ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU and it will support 4G LTE modem.

Samsung has hit the sweet spot with the pricing of the Galaxy S20 FE. I can't help but notice that this strategy is to target the upcoming OnePlus 8T. With anti-China sentiment at an all-time high in India over the two countries' armies stand-off at the eastern Ladakh border, the Galaxy S20 FE will certainly find more traction in the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment.

DH has received the Galaxy S20 FE review unit and I just started using the device. It has a premium hand-feel and the camera is also good too. We plan to publish the full review later this month.

