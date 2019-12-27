Samsung may replace Galaxy S11 with S20 naming scheme

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly contemplating to restructure the Galaxy S number scheme in 2020.

The new details come from the renowned tipster Ice universe, who claims that Samsung may ditch the Galaxy S11 and jump straight to the S20 series.

Though there is no proof to validate this rumour, we believe this a good tactical move to match the calendar year 2020 and also connects well with the consumer that it is the latest device from the company.

The report comes months after speculation of Samsung planning to merge Galaxy S and Note series into the single line of phones in early 2020 and bring second-generation flexible phone Galaxy Fold later in the year.

This also looks plausible, as the Galaxy Fold does differentiate from the Galaxy S and the Note series. It deserves to have a separate line of its own to attract niche consumers who prefer top-end phones and want to stand out from others in the industry.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Novel mobile innovation

For now, we are hearing just the Galaxy S series and there are no details on the Galaxy Note series. So, it is possible that Samsung may merge S and Note series from 2021. And as for 2020 is concerned, the company would release three different phones under S11 (or S20), Note 11 (or 20) and Fold 2 series with the adequate time interval between the launches.

Samsung Galaxy S11 aka S20: What we know so far

Samsung is expected to bring three variants of the Galaxy S-- one S11 Plus (6.9-inch), generic S11 (6.7-inch) and a low-end S11e (6.2-inch).

The first two models are expected to come with Quad HD+ super AMOLED with 120Hz display refresh rate. Whereas the S11e may come with full HD+ super AMOLED with a normal 60Hz display refresh rate.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous & versatile

All the upcoming S11 series phones will have near-zero bezel on right and left sides. While the top and the bottom chin will be significantly slim compared to the predecessor.

Inside, Samsung would use the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date and if recently leaked performance benchmarking scores are to believe, it is said to match Apple's A13 Bionic chipset seen in the iPhone 11 series.

The Samsung phones will be powered by Android 10-based One UI 2 and are expected to house LPDDR5 series RAM, which is said to make the device buttery smooth. It will be 20-percent faster and 30-percent power-efficient over the predecessor, which comes with LPDDR4 series RAM.

In terms of photography hardware, the S11 series, at least the S11 Plus and the standard S11 are expected to come with triple camera module-- 108MP primary sensor with ultra-wide and dedicated periscope zoom lens-- with LED flash and ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor for the enhanced bokeh blur effect. It will also come with improved night mode, 5X optical zoom and more.

Read more | Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Ultimate camera champion

The S11e may come with 64MP primary sensor instead of 108MP on the back and rest is likely to be the same as the other two models. Front camera details of the Galaxy S11 series are yet to be ascertained.

As far as the battery is concerned, the S11 Plus is expected to have 4,100mAh cell, whereas the S11 and the S11e are tipped come with 3,400mAh and 3,100mAh capacities, respectively.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.