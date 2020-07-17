Samsung unveils budget Galaxy M01s series in India

It has been just a little over a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 in India and now, the successor M01s has made its way to the store.

The new Galaxy M01s comes with a bigger 6.2-inch HD+ (720 x 1520p) Infinity-V LCD display and on the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell with a fingerprint sensor and dual-primary camera module.

Inside, it comes with 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core CPU with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics engine backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (up to 512GB storage), Android 9-based One UI 1.1 OS and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the device running for close to two under mixed usage.

Samsung Galaxy M01s sports a 13MP (with f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP depth (with f/2.4 aperture) on the back. Whereas on the front, it features an 8MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy M01s comes in two colours-- Gray and Light Blue-- for Rs 9,999 in India. It is available at Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com, and other major e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy M01s vs competition

Samsung's new phone goes up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 8 series, Tecno Spark series, and Realme C11 series, among others.

