Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 21 | Free Online Astrology

Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music
Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem
Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi
'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'
Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?