Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 5
Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity
Disability: A tale of two societies
Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin
Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind
Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender
Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples
Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition