Scorpio Daily Horoscope - January 5 | Free Online Astrology

Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You're forcing issues that, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 5
