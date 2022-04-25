Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

The pandemic ushered in many new challenges, and we, as a global community, are still reeling from its effects. This new post-pandemic world poses its own unique set of issues, and we find ourselves having to unlearn and relearn many behaviours. As kids and young adults ease back into their old routines and join schools, the dynamic between parents and their children is set to change again.

Here's how you could connect with and understand your child better in this "new normal."

Don't make academics the only focus

Disruptions to routines and sporadic interaction with friends and family have taken a toll on everyone's ability to communicate and engage with others, especially young adults and children. While going back to school and meeting friends is very exciting for many kids, it can also increase stress and anxiety. Parents and teachers both need to ease them into the long hours away from home after two years, the extended social interaction, and the stress that may result from it. So, instead of just focusing on academics, make sure that going back to school is also about rebuilding that sense of community and establishing support networks that provide children with consistency and comfort.

Be present

The importance of parental involvement in a child's day-to-day activities directly correlates to their development, especially now that kids will be splitting their time between school and home again. Rethink the way you spend time with your kids—putting quality of time spent above quantity. Rather than multitasking while playing with them or reading to them, be physically present in mind, body, and spirit.

Make mental health a top priority

Giving your children a safe space to talk about their feelings is an important aspect of parenting that leads to better self-esteem, a sense of security and increased emotional intelligence in children. When you listen effectively, it also helps your children decipher and understand their emotions or deal with a difficult situation. It also reinstates their importance in your life.

Navigate the digital space

As learning becomes more and more digital, it is essential to teach your child balance. Modern technology has helped us stay connected with family and friends during troubled times and enabled online education. But it is crucial to make the internet a safe place for children, especially young ones, so they do not fall prey to online predators, harassment, or abuse.

Practice what you preach

In these challenging times, it's essential to manage our emotions so that our children are not at the receiving end of our frustrations. Have conversations with your children instead of just talking AT them and snapping or barking instructions. Respect is a two-way street—yes, even with children—lay down ground rules and be their role model.

Keep active

Exercise has multiple benefits: improving blood circulation, bringing down stress levels, keeping our bodies agile, controlling weight, and managing diseases like diabetes and PCOS. But beyond exercise, we need to stay mobile. Rather than spend long hours at a desk or in bed, move around to do household chores, help a family member do something, make your beds, and put away your dishes. The sooner our kids are taught by example the importance of all of this, the more they will become self-sufficient, able, and capable individuals.

(The author is the founder and CEO of The Woman's Company, a green company that sells biodegradable women's intimate hygiene products)