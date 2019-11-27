Steam Autumn Sale goes live with great discounts

The holiday season is nearly here, and with it, the 2019 Steam Autumn sale is live. Though it's not the biggest sale - that goes to the Summer and Fall sales - there are a number of deals to pick from thousands of games and software on the platform.

From big names like Gears 5 to smaller indies like Forager, we pick out a few games you should keep your eyes on. Additionally, you can vote for the Steam Community Awards for the games you liked across categories like VR, visual style, multiplayer and the Game of the Year.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires is a classic real-time strategy game and the entry point to an entire generation of gamers. The definitive edition features the classic gameplay of the original with amped-up visuals, more campaign content, 4K support, a scenario builder and an 8-player multiplayer.

Price: Rs 232

Jurassic World: Evolution

Are you a fan of Jurassic Park? Have you ever wanted to build your own dinosaur park? Well, Jurassic World: Evolution lets you do just that. You have to build your own park, engineer your own dinosaurs and manage the entire thing, including spies, inclement weather and visitors, hopefully ensuring no one gets chomped.

Price: Rs 571

Forager

Much like Stardew Valley, Forager is a game that his heavy on exploration, farming and resource gathering. Originally built in a game jam, the game has since boomed in popularity, driving the developers to make a full game out of it.

Price: Rs 423

Devil May Cry 5

The legendary Devil Hunter Dante is back in style in Devil May Cry 5, joining Nero and the mysterious V in their hunt for Urizen, a demon who seeks to grow a hellish tree to gain power. That's really all you need to know about this.

Price: Rs 989

Gears 5

A surprising entry for this list, Gears 5 is already on a pretty enticing discount of 50%. The game features Kait Diaz, who heads out on a truth-seeking adventure as the Swarm descends on the Coalition.

Price: Rs 649

Stardew Valley

Considered widely to be one of the best games Steam has to offer, Stardew Valley is a farming simulation RPG where you have to turn a hand-me-down patch of land into a brimming farm, as you navigate village life. The best thing about this game is that you can do everything at your leisure, with no set path to follow.

Price: Rs 431

Kerbal Space Program

Becoming an astronaut and going into space were many a kids' dreams and although it's always awe-inspiring to see a rocket go into the great beyond, most people probably don't realise how difficult it is to actually get something there. Kerbal Space Program is here to help.

In this game, you commandeer a group of Kerbals, a race of little green men, and build their space program literally piece-by-piece. The game features realistic physics, which means one bad number can and will send the Kerbals hurtling to their doom, so be careful.

Price: Rs 212

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro answers the question that at least a few people must have asked after Nioh: What if FromSoftware made a Dark Souls game, but set it in Japan and actually put a story into it? The game is a classic revenge where you control the "one-armed Wolf" who is out to save his master and regain his honour.

Price: Rs 2,599

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Capcom, the resurgent darling of the gaming community, returned in 2019 with a full-fledged remake of the classic Resident Evil 2. Featuring an all-new render engine and potent horror-laced gameplay, Resident Evil 2 Remake took the industry by storm with its incredible sales and reviews. Return to Raccoon City in style, but just be wary of Mr. X.

Price: Rs 989

Special mentions: Civilization VI, Monster Hunter: World, Darksiders III, Cities: Skyline

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.