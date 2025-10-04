Sugar isn’t always sweet for your skin!

<p>Diwali brings joy, light and togetherness - and often a generous helping of sweets. From laddoos and barfis to chocolates and desserts, sugar is at the heart of the celebrations. While enjoying festive treats is part of the tradition, excessive sugar intake during this season can take a toll not only on overall health but also on the skin. A post-festive rise in skin complaints such as dullness, break-outs and flare-ups of chronic conditions are often seen.</p>.<p><strong>How sugar affects skin</strong></p>.<p>The primary concern with high sugar consumption is a process called glycation. When excess sugar circulates in the blood, it binds to proteins like collagen and elastin - the very fibres that keep skin firm, smooth and youthful. This reaction creates advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which damage collagen, reduce elasticity and accelerate signs of ageing such as fine lines, sagging and uneven texture.</p>.<p>In addition, sugar triggers spikes in insulin levels. Elevated insulin increases oil (sebum) production and inflammation, two major factors in the development of acne and break-outs. This explains why many people notice pimples or skin congestion after a festive week of indulgence.</p>.<p>Diwali sweets symbolise joy and togetherness, and they certainly deserve their place at the table. But remembering that skin is often the first organ to reflect internal imbalance is important. Excess sugar during the festive season can speed up skin ageing, trigger acne and worsen inflammatory conditions. By practicing moderation, making conscious food choices, and seeking professional skincare where needed, you can enjoy the glow of the festivities without sacrificing your skin’s natural radiance.</p>.<p><strong>Existing skin conditions</strong></p>.<p>Excessive sweets don’t just affect those prone to acne. Conditions like rosacea, eczema and psoriasis may flare up due to sugar’s inflammatory effects. People often report heightened redness, itching or flare-ups after over-indulging in festive desserts.</p>.<p>For those with sensitive or reactive skin, moderation becomes especially important.</p>.<p><strong>Stress factor</strong></p>.<p>It is not just sugar itself, but also the associated lifestyle shifts during Diwali - late nights, fried foods and reduced water intake - that further burden the skin. Dehydration combined with sugar overload can leave your skin looking dull, tired and more prone to irritation.</p>.<p>Cut sugar the easy way l Portion control: Instead of multiple servings savour one small sweet mindfully. l Choose wisely: Opt for homemade or less-processed options made with jaggery dates or nuts which have a lower glycaemic impact. l Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water or herbal teas to flush out excess sugar and maintain skin hydration. l Balance your plate: Pair sweets with protein-rich foods to slow sugar absorption.</p>.<p>Skincare support Stick to a consistent routine with gentle cleansing hydration and sunscreen. For acne-prone skin a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide cleanser can help keep break-outs at bay.</p>.<p>Skincare for the season For those who want to restore their post-festive glow dermatology now offers advanced minimally-invasive treatments that work quickly and effectively. Hydra facial and oxy-infusion therapies help detoxify and rehydrate skin after excess sugar and late nights. Laser toning and light-based treatments are excellent for reducing post-festive pigmentation and dullness. For those concerned about sugar-related ageing skin boosters with hyaluronic acid and collagen stimulators can replenish hydration and improve firmness. The key is personalisation - choosing the right treatment depending on whether the concern is acne dullness or early fine lines.</p>