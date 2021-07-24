Sundar Pichai plays Chrome's updated Dino game, netizens follow

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to share his score of The Dinosaur Game, which is a game built into Google Chrome, and it has left netizens engaged.

Pichai played the new version of the Dino game and hence the dinosaur is seen on a red surfing board instead of running. He shared his score in a tweet and wrote, “Might need to work on my surfing skills”.

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

After the Tokyo Olympics started on Friday, Google took the opportunity to update the internet's favourite Dino game. Now along with the cactus, players will also find an Olympic torch on the way which will help them unlock different themes based on Olympic events.

Along with that, the players are also awarded medals once the game is over, similar to the Olympics. The screen also flashes the “play again” button, but in Japanese.

Following Pichai, netizens also tried their hands on this fun version of the Dino game. Here’s how the users reacted to his tweet:

During 2G era. This was my favorite one 😁 — PRAMOD (@PRAMOD_K83) July 23, 2021

This is fun! I also need to work on my surfing skills. — Lyndi Thompson (@lyndit) July 23, 2021

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection 😀 I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3 — Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

Oh shoot. There goes my productivity. https://t.co/mPNcqeZFkq — Yamini (@yamini_bhat) July 23, 2021

Coolest thing that has happened all year https://t.co/YibV4ShUBS — Tanish Karnik (@TanishKarnik) July 23, 2021

@sundarpichai What about this approach?😂One line of code will bypass all the hurdles 😜 GOOGLE should hire me🌚😁 pic.twitter.com/no8tcMb8PE — Maan (@_abdur_rahman20) July 23, 2021