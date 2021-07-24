Sundar Pichai plays Chrome's updated Dino game

Sundar Pichai plays Chrome's updated Dino game, netizens follow

After the Tokyo Olympics started on Friday, Google took the opportunity to update the internet's favourite Dino game

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 17:15 ist
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Credit: AFP File Photo

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to share his score of The Dinosaur Game, which is a game built into Google Chrome, and it has left netizens engaged.

Pichai played the new version of the Dino game and hence the dinosaur is seen on a red surfing board instead of running. He shared his score in a tweet and wrote, “Might need to work on my surfing skills”.

After the Tokyo Olympics started on Friday, Google took the opportunity to update the internet's favourite Dino game. Now along with the cactus, players will also find an Olympic torch on the way which will help them unlock different themes based on Olympic events.

Along with that, the players are also awarded medals once the game is over, similar to the Olympics. The screen also flashes the “play again” button, but in Japanese.

Following Pichai, netizens also tried their hands on this fun version of the Dino game. Here’s how the users reacted to his tweet:

