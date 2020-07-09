Sushant School of Architecture wins first place for designing innovative, cost-effective quarantine shelters

The Sushant School of Architecture, Gurgaon has bagged the first prize in the competition held recently for designing low cost, effective and innovative quarantine shelters.

The competition was organised by Kaarwan, a social initiative by Architecture graduates of IIT Roorkee who tied up with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) for the competiton. Students from across India participated in overwhelming numbers and they received over 300 design ideas for quarantine facilities.

The winning team, Rishab Denis Rodrick, Khush Anand Gupta and Shrey Gupta designed a solution called ‘Pichku Quarantine Facility’ which is a prefabricated modular proposal aimed at rapid and dynamic deployment.

The first runner-up, a team of four from SPA Delhi, used easy-to-assemble design as isolation units. The second runner up position was shared by teams from Faculty of Architecture and Planning, Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (FOAP, AKTU) and Centre of Environment Planning and Technology, Ahmedabad.

A press release said overall, the design solutions provided by the students can be easily constructed anywhere at a minimal cost. One of the main reasons for the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases is the poor sanitary conditions, lack of quarantine infrastructure and the space crunch. The proposed designs could address these problems at a regional and national level and help us flatten the curve in the near future.

“Kaarwan is now getting in touch with local and government authorities to help them implement these solutions and make the architecture fraternity’s contribution in the fight against COVID-19”, the release added. The details of all the designs will be shared on their social media platforms.