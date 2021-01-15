TCL launches Alcatel TKEE series tablets for children

Consumer electronics major TCL launched three new affordable tablets--Alcatel TKEE Max, Mid, and Mini-- for children in India.
Alcatel TKEE Max has the biggest display among the three slates. It features a massive 10-inch HD (800 x 1280p) display, 1.26Ghz MediaTek MTK8167B quad-core CPU backed by Android 10-based KIDOMI user-interface, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 2MP cameras (f/2.4) on both front and rear side, and a 4080mAh battery. It costs Rs 8,699.
On the other hand, Alcatel TKEE Mid comes with 8-inch HD (800 x 1280p) display, 2.0Ghz MediaTek MT8766B quad-core CPU backed by Android 10-based KIDOMI user-interface, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support single-SIM (4G-LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.5Gz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 5MP cameras (f/2.2 on front and f/2.4 on the back), and a 4080mAh battery. It costs Rs 9,999.
Whereas the Alcatel TKEE Mini features 6.95-inch wide-screen SVGA(600 x 1024p) display, 1.3Ghz MediaTek MT8167D quad-core CPU backed by Android 10 Go-based KIDOMI user-interface, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support single-SIM (4G-LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.5Gz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 5MP cameras (f/2.2 on front and f/2.4 on the back), and a 4080mAh battery. The price and availability will be revealed later this month.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror