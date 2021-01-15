TCL launches Alcatel TKEE series tablets for children

Consumer electronics major TCL launched three new affordable tablets--Alcatel TKEE Max, Mid, and Mini-- for children in India.

Alcatel TKEE Max has the biggest display among the three slates. It features a massive 10-inch HD (800 x 1280p) display, 1.26Ghz MediaTek MTK8167B quad-core CPU backed by Android 10-based KIDOMI user-interface, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 2MP cameras (f/2.4) on both front and rear side, and a 4080mAh battery. It costs Rs 8,699.



Alcatel TKEE Mid. Credit: TCL



On the other hand, Alcatel TKEE Mid comes with 8-inch HD (800 x 1280p) display, 2.0Ghz MediaTek MT8766B quad-core CPU backed by Android 10-based KIDOMI user-interface, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support single-SIM (4G-LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.5Gz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 5MP cameras (f/2.2 on front and f/2.4 on the back), and a 4080mAh battery. It costs Rs 9,999.



Alcatel TKEE Mini. Credit: TCL



Whereas the Alcatel TKEE Mini features 6.95-inch wide-screen SVGA(600 x 1024p) display, 1.3Ghz MediaTek MT8167D quad-core CPU backed by Android 10 Go-based KIDOMI user-interface, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), support single-SIM (4G-LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.5Gz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 5MP cameras (f/2.2 on front and f/2.4 on the back), and a 4080mAh battery. The price and availability will be revealed later this month.

