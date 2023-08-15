The problem of procrastination

The traits of procrastination are believed to be rooted in the theory of self-efficacy, wherein the employees perceive their abilities to perform the given tasks. The execution of job behaviours depends on the employees’ intentions, beliefs, and motivation levels. If an employee perceives lower levels of self-efficacy to begin or complete the tasks, they may start displaying the traits of procrastination. In this context, procrastination is a void between the employees’ required job competencies and the specific job role. Therefore, it can be inferred that any deficiencies in required job skills may result in procrastination.