The village visionary and a ‘rangashaale’ routine

Next, they are grouped based on their classes. The students, in turn, read out their notes aloud, so that their peers can provide feedback and exchange ideas. However, it is the last part of the class that draws the most interest. This is the segment where they rehearse plays and songs.

These sessions have helped at least five students win district and state-level awards at cultural events.

Pavithra Hebsur, a class eight student, says that attending Veerappa's classes has helped her feel more prepared to learn at school. “For students in villages like us, English and mathematics are tough to learn. However, revising at Veerappa Sir’s classes is keeping me in good stead,” she says, in fluent English. Pavithra wants to prepare for BEd and become a teacher, so she can help other students.

Growing effort

Another good practice at the school includes mentorship, where older students in classes seven and eight teach students in primary grades. Laxmi Konnur, a class seven student, says this has helped her communication skills and improved her understanding of the subjects.

This effort, which first started in Veerappa's front yard, has grown to such a level that he was forced to take out a loan and build a classroom next to his house. “A majority of the villages have seen slow progress because those who have progressed are not connected to their roots. If each one of us makes even a minor contribution to our village, our nation can easily progress,” he says.

To sustain the initiative, Veerappa has allocated half of his railway salary to the school. Supplementing this, are donors and village elders who have helped at times of need. Gadigeppa Kadiyavar (85), a village elder who has seen Veerappa's effort and helped him in the past, says the majority of the students who attend this free school come from very poor financial backgrounds. “Had Veerappa not started these classes, the majority of the students would have ended up school dropouts,” he says.

Inspired by his efforts, more than 18 such schools started across the state during the Covid lockdown. However, over the years, they phased out and only one school in Vijayapura is functioning now.

Amidst the success of his own efforts, Veerappa has one enduring concern. “My senior officials at the South Western Railway have been very supportive and have encouraged me to follow my passion for teaching. But if I am transferred out to a far-off place, I may not be able to continue this school,” he says.