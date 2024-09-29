Time to pivot?

Family, the spaces one inhabits, and the identities one adopts or is given are all sites of education. Here, I would like to turn your attention, particularly to identities. Caste, class and gender identities continue to have an outsized impact on one’s chances in India.

For the privileged, these are sources of advantage that allow them to accumulate social and cultural capital. The same is not true for others. For example, upper-caste children attend elite private schools where they can form powerful networks and participate in status and capability-enhancing activities.

They are later able to assimilate into a globalised economy effectively, with skills and networks while others are left behind. It is clear that the success of particular caste and class groups in India, and the relatively poor achievement of others is not something inherent in cultural differences, but an artefact of the way schools operate, and also of the lottery of their birth.