Today's Horoscope – April 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in
a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking -
you may be way off the mark.
Colour: Emerald Number: 6
Taurus
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Colour: Tan Number: 2
Gemini
Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Colour: Amber Number: 8
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking
at the door.
Colour: Yellow Number:5
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: Ivory Number: 3
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: White Number: 4
Libra
Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones.
Colour: Lime Number:9
Scorpio
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Brown Number: 7
Sagittarius
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Colour: blue Number: 1
Capricorn
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve
as a final result.
Colour: aqua-green Number: 2
Aquarius
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Ash number: 5
Pisces
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Honey Number: 8
DHNS