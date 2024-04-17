Today's Horoscope – April 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 April 2024, 18:40 IST
Aries
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Purple Number: 1
Taurus
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Ivory Number: 3
Gemini
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Beige Number: 5
Cancer
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Green Number: 7
Leo
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
Virgo
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Colour: Chrome Number: 2
Libra
You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out.
Colour: Maroon Number: 4
Scorpio
This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while.
Colour: Honey Number: 6
Sagittarius
Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match. So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution.
Colour: Tan Number: 1
Capricorn
You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network.
Colour: Olive Number: 5
Aquarius
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Cocoa Number: 8
Pisces
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better.
Colour: Blueberry Number: 7
DHNS